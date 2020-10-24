Syquant Capital Sas Purchases New Position in Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at about $17,793,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.09. Bill.com Holdings has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

