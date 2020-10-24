Syquant Capital Sas Acquires New Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 337.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

MNTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $52.53.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 34,542 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,113,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $94,323.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

