Synovus Financial Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNV. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 80,807 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,944,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,920,000 after purchasing an additional 151,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

