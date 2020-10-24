Synovus Financial Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $124,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 631.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

