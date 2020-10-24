Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 21.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMMF. ValuEngine lowered Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

