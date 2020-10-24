Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 82.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stryker by 519.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $196,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 55.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Stryker by 140.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after purchasing an additional 282,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,250,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

NYSE SYK opened at $221.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.