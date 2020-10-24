Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,514.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,452.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

