Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,128 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 753,910 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,055,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $72.57 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

