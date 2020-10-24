Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

