Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in NIKE by 8.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $129.99 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

