Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,721,000 after purchasing an additional 659,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

