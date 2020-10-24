Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $374.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

