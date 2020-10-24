Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,598,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,241,000 after purchasing an additional 892,849 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

MRK stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

