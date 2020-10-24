Strata-X Energy Ltd. (SXE.V) (CVE:SXE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.07

Shares of Strata-X Energy Ltd. (SXE.V) (CVE:SXE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 13998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

About Strata-X Energy Ltd. (SXE.V) (CVE:SXE)

Strata-X Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, and develops oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, and Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in Serowe Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Project that covers an area of approximately 1,129,000 acres located in the Kalahari Basin CSG fairway in the Republic of Botswana.

