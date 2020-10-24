Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Standex International has raised its dividend payment by 41.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $65.06 on Friday. Standex International has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $81.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.26 million, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.23 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $70,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

