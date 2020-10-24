Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Director Katie May Sells 3,700 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.01, for a total value of $984,237.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katie May also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stamps.com alerts:

On Tuesday, August 18th, Katie May sold 3,754 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $987,302.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $256.56 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.05.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,746,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.