Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBLUY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

OTCMKTS SBLUY opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. Stabilus has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.