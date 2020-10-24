St. James's Place’s (STJPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of St. James's Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STJPF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays cut St. James's Place from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised St. James's Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. St. James's Place has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

