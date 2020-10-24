S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.