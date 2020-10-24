SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Receives $38.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

FLOW stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.00. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Flow will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,050,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 77,348 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

