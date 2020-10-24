Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

Spirit AeroSystems has increased its dividend by 380.0% over the last three years. Spirit AeroSystems has a payout ratio of -0.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn ($1.81) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -2.2%.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

