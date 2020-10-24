SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Holdings Increased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SpartanNash worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 14.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $762.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.98. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at $889,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

