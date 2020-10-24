SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stake Boosted by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SpartanNash worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. SpartanNash has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $762.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.98.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

