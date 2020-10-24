Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lifted to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.43.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $247,890.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Snap by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 246,286 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Snap by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 491,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,504,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 100,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

