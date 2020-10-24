Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. 140166 boosted their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.43.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.