Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $4,838,519.88 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Michael Lynton sold 166,788 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $4,838,519.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,522.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Lynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $2,034,471.78.

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Lynton sold 58,163 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,982.63.

On Thursday, October 1st, Michael Lynton sold 166,786 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $4,503,222.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Michael Lynton sold 151,452 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,848.00.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $43.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

