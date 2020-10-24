Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $2,034,471.78 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Lynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Lynton sold 166,788 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $4,838,519.88.

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Lynton sold 58,163 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,982.63.

On Thursday, October 1st, Michael Lynton sold 166,786 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $4,503,222.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Michael Lynton sold 151,452 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,848.00.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $43.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 109.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Snap by 90.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 246,286 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 174.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Snap by 180.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

