Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $174.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.14.

TXN opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.88. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $2,498,086.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,769.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

