SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

SLM stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. SLM has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

