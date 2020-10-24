Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $95,970.00 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $95,970.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,531.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $49,005.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $48,675.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $47,415.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $45,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $45,015.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $46,245.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $50,625.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $96,150.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $90,810.00.

WORK stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

