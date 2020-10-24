Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSRR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

BSRR stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $323.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.16. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $88,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

