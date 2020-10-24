Serco Group’s (SECCF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SECCF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECCF opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Serco Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

