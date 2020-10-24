Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.90

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 2895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 144.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,638,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 361.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,398,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,064 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 17,750.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 502,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,021 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2,430.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 465,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,835,000 after acquiring an additional 366,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

