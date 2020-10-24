Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $104.20

Shares of Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 104.20 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.34), with a volume of 223096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.50 ($3.35).

The firm has a market cap of $849.10 million and a PE ratio of 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 267.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 272.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Secure Income REIT’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

