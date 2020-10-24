Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

STX opened at $50.74 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

