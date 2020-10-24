Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Seagate Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.25 EPS.

STX stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

