Scotiabank Raises Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $13.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELEEF. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.46.

Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

