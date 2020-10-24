Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Lifted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $62.01.

