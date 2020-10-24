Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Harrington Investments INC’s 2nd Largest Position

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,785 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harrington Investments INC owned about 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 210.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $1,366,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $13,585,000. Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 32,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

