Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $26,868,273.39 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 474,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $26,868,273.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $60.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

