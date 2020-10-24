Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $10,763,149.32 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 187,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $10,763,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

