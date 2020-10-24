Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.00.

Get Sartorius alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $339.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.51 and a beta of 0.49. Sartorius has a 1 year low of $190.78 and a 1 year high of $348.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.53.

There is no company description available for Sartorius AG.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.