Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst D. Kwan expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of CVE:STC opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.11.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

