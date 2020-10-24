salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Decreased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in salesforce.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $110,565,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $250.52 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.60.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total transaction of $4,119,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,553,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,064,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $954,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,244.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,767 shares of company stock worth $176,819,185 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

