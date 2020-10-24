S Split (TSE:SBN) Shares Gap Down to $1.70

S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.55. S Split shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.21.

S Split Company Profile (TSE:SBN)

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

