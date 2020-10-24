S.A. Mason LLC Sells 800 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

