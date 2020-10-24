S.A. Mason LLC Sells 184 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.2% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.48. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

