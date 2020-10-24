S.A. Mason LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

