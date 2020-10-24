Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $17.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.46.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

