Round Table Services LLC Sells 483 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

